Suriya on his inspiration to play a lawyer in 'Jai Bhim'!

For the first time in his illustrious career, Suriya plays a lawyer in his upcoming film Jai Bhim, which is all set to premiere this Diwali on Amazon Prime Video. Suriya's character in Jai Bhim is inspired by the real-life Justice Chandru.
Talking about his inspiration for the role, Suriya said: "I got to meet Justice Chandru sir, much before the film through Tha.Se. Gnanavel. We were told he’s a disruptor, he is a changemaker, and we had heard a lot of inspirational stories about him. We also got to know that he never charges any money for human rights cases".
“Knowing Chandru sir more and reading about his books and him in his younger days, we all thought that his story has to reach every corner of the world. People like Justice Chandru Sir are unsung heroes and we thought we must share his story and ignite younger minds, and this case was a remarkable one. Another interesting fact about Jai Bhim is that a High Court setting has not been done before, at least in the recent Tamil films. So, all of these things highly motivated me to choose Jai Bhim as the project where I want to play a lawyer for the first time”, he added.
Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and directed by TJ Gnanevel, Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Manikandan, and Lijo Mol Jose are playing pivotal characters in the film.