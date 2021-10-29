Suriya on his inspiration to play a lawyer in 'Jai Bhim'!

For the first time in his illustrious career, Suriya plays a lawyer in his upcoming film Jai Bhim, which is all set to premiere this Diwali on Amazon Prime Video. Suriya's character in Jai Bhim is inspired by the real-life Justice Chandru.

Talking about his inspiration for the role, Suriya said: "I got to meet Justice Chandru sir, much before the film through Tha.Se. Gnanavel. We were told he’s a disruptor, he is a changemaker, and we had heard a lot of inspirational stories about him. We also got to know that he never charges any money for human rights cases".