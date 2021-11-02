Suriya overwhelmed with TN CM's words about 'Jai Bhim'!

Suriya is overwhelmed with the long positive note penned by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin after watching the actor's recent courtroom drama Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime.

Stalin heaped praise on Suriya and the entire team of Jai Bhim for showcasing the struggles of the Irular Community and how a few cops tarnish the image of the entire department. Stalin also lauded Suriya for donating one crore rupees for the students of the Irular community.