Suriya pays for the remake rights of 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum'!

If sources are to be believed, Suriya has compensated for the party that owns the remake rights of the Marathi film Ranga Patanga.
When Suriya bankrolled Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, he did not know that the film's director Arisil Moorthy lifted the core story of Ranga Patanga. Only, after the film got premiered on Amazon Prime, many critics pointed out the similarity with the Marathi film.
Reports also say that Arisil Moorthy initially wanted to buy the remake rights but later, he thought his film has many new factors and dropped the idea. However, Suriya felt that it's an injustice to not pay the remake rights holders and compensated them.
Many directors are trying to cheat producers these days by lifting stories from Marathi, Bengali, and even Korean films. It's time for the production houses to form a special team to find the hidden intentions of these directors.