Suriya pays for the remake rights of 'Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum'!

If sources are to be believed, Suriya has compensated for the party that owns the remake rights of the Marathi film Ranga Patanga.

When Suriya bankrolled Raame Aandalum Raavane Aandalum, he did not know that the film's director Arisil Moorthy lifted the core story of Ranga Patanga. Only, after the film got premiered on Amazon Prime, many critics pointed out the similarity with the Marathi film.