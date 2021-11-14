Suriya presents gold coins to 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' unit

Chennai, Nov 14 (IANS) Director Pandiraj recently announced that he had completed shooting 'Etharkkum Thunidhavan' which features actor 'Jai Bhim' star Suriya in the lead.

Now, sources say that actor Suriya pleasantly surprised the unit members by gifting them gold coins.

Says a highly placed source that is close to the unit of the film, "It is true. Actor Suriya gave away gold coins to all the technicians and artistes working on the film. This does not include the top notch professionals heading the various departments."