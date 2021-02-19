Suriya recovers from COVID 19, tested negative

A few weeks back, Suriya was infected by the novel coronavirus and the news shocked his fans. Later, the Soorarai Pottru actor's younger brother Karthi updated that he is doing fine and doctors advised him to quarantine himself at home.
Today, Rajasekar Pandian, a close friend of Suriya and co-producer of the actor's 2D Entertainment tweeted: "#AnbanaFans Anna tested NEGATIVE, Thank you for all your prayers and wishes @Suriya_offl".
We hear that Suriya will begin shooting for his new film with director Pandiraj in March. Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the film. The yet-untitled film also has Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu in pivotal characters.
Suriya also plays an extended cameo in TJ Gnanavel's next. After completing Pandiraj's film, the actor will begin shooting for Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal.