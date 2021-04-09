Suriya shoots for Pandiraj's film in Madurai!

It's well known that Suriya is currently working on a big-budget action entertainer with director Pandiraj. Now, Suriya's younger brother Karthi has revealed that the Soorarai Pottru actor is busy shooting for Pandiraj's film in Madurai.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor and Gang Leader fame plays Suriya's pair in the film. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu are also playing pivotal characters.