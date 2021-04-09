Suriya shoots for Pandiraj's film in Madurai!

It's well known that Suriya is currently working on a big-budget action entertainer with director Pandiraj. Now, Suriya's younger brother Karthi has revealed that the Soorarai Pottru actor is busy shooting for Pandiraj's film in Madurai.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor and Gang Leader fame plays Suriya's pair in the film. Sathyaraj, Saranya Ponvannan, and Ilavarasu are also playing pivotal characters.
Rathnavelu of Enthiran fame cranks the camera for the yet-untitled film and Imman is composing the music.
After completing Pandiraj's film, Suriya is likely to join hands with director Siva for a biggie with Gnanavel Raja and he has also signed Vaadi Vasal with director Vetrimaaran and producer Thanu
