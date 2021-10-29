Suriya: Theaters and OTT will coexist!

In his recent interaction, Suriya has said that his current status and the transformation from Saravanan to Suriya happened only because of the audiences who have come and watched his films in theaters. "I don't have a second thought about it", he said.

"We all struggled in the last two years. A film would offer livelihood to nearly a thousand families. We made five films and provided job opportunities to nearly 6000 families. I believe that the OTT releases have helped them at the right time", said Suriya about his recent OTT deals.