Suriya: This love for 'Jai Bhim' is overwhelming!

Suriya is overwhelmed with the love he has been witnessing for Jai Bhim . Fans and industry folks have extended their support to the actor when Pattali Makkal Katchi and the Vanniyar community threatened the actor after they felt that the scenes in the film have depicted them in a bad light.

Many directors and actors have stood by Suriya and asked the political outfit to not project Suriya as someone who is against the Vanniyar community.

"Dear all, this love for #Jaibhim is overwhelming. I’ve never witnessed this before! Can’t express in words how thankful I am for the trust & reassurance you all have given us. Heartfelt thanks for standing by us", tweeted Suriya.

Fans and industry people have been trending the hashtag #WeStandWithSuriya on Twitter and extending their solidarity.

Suriya's next immediate release in Tamil is Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan.