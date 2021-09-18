Suriya to begin shooting for Siva's film from November!

If reliable sources in the industry are to be believed, actor Suriya is likely to begin shooting for director Siva's film from November of this year. Suriya was supposed to begin Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal around the same time but now, we hear that director Siva is ready with his new script and he has promised the actor that he would complete the film in three to four months.

Sources also say that Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green will be bankrolling the film while the rest of the cast and crew will be updated as soon as Siva wraps up the post-production works of his upcoming film Annaatthe with Superstar Rajinikanth.

Reports also say that Rajinikanth has expressed his interest to work with Siva again!

