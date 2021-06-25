Suriya to begin 'Vaadi Vasal' in September?

The recent buzz in Kollywood is that Suriya has given his nod to begin the shoot of Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal from September.
The film was supposed to begin long back but both Suriya and Vetrimaaran waited for the country to return to normalcy from the COVID19 pandemic. As the film has several scenes involving hundreds of junior artists, they don't want to take any risk.
With the decline in the number of cases and increase in vaccines, Vetri and Suriya feel that they can begin the shoot of the film in September.
Produced by Thanu's V Creations, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film.
Suriya is all set to resume the shoot of his upcoming film with Pandiraj in July and Vetri is also likely to resume the shoot of his upcoming film Viduthalai with Soori and Vijay Sethupathi.