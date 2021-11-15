Suriya to deposit 10 lakhs for Parvathy, the real-life Sengani from 'Jai Bhim'!

In his response to the appreciation letter of K Balakrishnan, the Tamil Nadu Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), actor and producer Suriya has said that he is planning to deposit 10 lakh rupees in Parvathy's name and the interest amount will help her to meet out the monthly expenses. After her lifetime, Parvathy's kids and grandchildren can make use of the money.

Suriya has also said that his Jai Bhim team donated Rs 1 Crore for the education of the students from the tribal community. Jai Bhim has given an image makeover to Suriya after the quality hit Soorarai Pottru last year.

On the film front, Suriya's next is Etharkkum Thunindhavan with director Pandiraj. He will also soon shoot for director Siva's next with Studio Green.