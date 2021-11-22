Suriya to play a dual role in Bala's next?

The latest hot buzz in the Tamil media circle is that Suriya is likely to play a dual role in National Award-winning director Bala's next to be produced by the actor's 2D Entertainment. Earlier, Atharvaa was supposed to play the particular role but, Suriya himself will be essaying both the roles, added the reports.

Media reports also add that Keerthy Suresh, who had earlier paired opposite Suriya in Thaanaa Serndha Koottam is said to be his pair in the film but when we asked sources close to Keerthy, they denied the news.

Suriya had earlier played dual roles in films like Perazhagan, Vaaranam Aayiram, and Vel. It would be interesting to see how Bala uses the dual role angle in his films because he hasn't tried it in the past.

The makers are also in the process to confirm the rest of the cast and crew of the film.