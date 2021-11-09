Suriya to play a dual role in Siva's film?

Sources say that actor Suriya will be seen playing a dual role in director Siva's upcoming film to be produced by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green. In a recent media interaction, director Siva had said that his next after Annaatthe is with Suriya. The yet-untitled film is likely to be on the lines of the actor's Vel with director Hari.

Meanwhile, there are also reports saying that Siva is also likely to do one more film with Rajinikanth but we have to wait and see as Annaatthe couldn't score big on Monday, the important day for any film after its opening weekend.

Meanwhile, Suriya has almost finished shooting for Etharkkum Thunindhavan with director Pandiraj, the film is likely to release on December 17. After Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Suriya will begin shooting for Siva's film.