Suriya to play a lawyer in TJ Gnanavel's next?

From the leaked pics of Suriya's next with Koothathil Oruthan director TJ Gnanavel, it's clear that the actor plays a lawyer in the film. Along with Suriya, Rajisha Vijayan of Karnan fame also plays an important role in the film.

Besides TJ Gnanavel's film, Suriya has also finished the first schedule of his new film with director Pandiraj and Sun Pictures. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the yet-untitled film.