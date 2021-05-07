Suriya to play a lawyer in TJ Gnanavel's next?

From the leaked pics of Suriya's next with Koothathil Oruthan director TJ Gnanavel, it's clear that the actor plays a lawyer in the film. Along with Suriya, Rajisha Vijayan of Karnan fame also plays an important role in the film.
Besides TJ Gnanavel's film, Suriya has also finished the first schedule of his new film with director Pandiraj and Sun Pictures. Priyanka Arul Mohan plays Suriya's pair in the yet-untitled film.
Suriya has also finished his portions in Gautham Menon's episode in Mani Ratnam's production venture Navarasa.
Meanwhile, the actor took to his Twitter page to congratulate Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and also shared his expectations that the new Government should get back the rights of Tamils.
Suriya has also signed Vaadi Vasal with director Vetrimaaran.