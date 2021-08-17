Suriya to produce Bala's next with Atharvaa?

Director Bala was devastated when his good friend Vikram went ahead and scrapped the footage of his film Varmaa (the remake of Arjun Reddy). The National Award-winning filmmaker has been trying to make a comeback but he couldn't find a proper producer.

Now, sources say that Suriya who has massive respect for Bala has decided to bankroll his next. Buzz is that Atharvaa is likely to play the lead role in the film, which will not be releasing in theaters. Yes, Suriya and Bala are planning to make this new film for a leading OTT platform, read the reports.