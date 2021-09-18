Suriya to replace Atharvaa in Bala's next!

We had earlier reported that Suriya's 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling a new film with maverick filmmaker Bala. Initially, Bala's choice was Atharvaa to play the lead role in the film.

But after hearing the script, Suriya has expressed his interest to play the lead in Bala's film. Sources say that along with Siva's film, Suriya is planning to simultaneously shoot for Bala's film but we have to wait and see, how the actor is going to juggle between these two films.