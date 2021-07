If sources in the industry are to be believed, Suriya is likely to resume the shoot of director Pandiraj's film in Karaikudi from the second week of July. But before that, he will also wrap up his portions in TJ Gnanavel's next in which he plays an extended cameo.



Sources say that for Pandiraj's film, the actor allotted bulk dates so that they can completely wrap up the film before the corona cases start raising again in the country.