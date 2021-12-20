Suriya to team up with 'Adangamaru' director?

A section of media has reported that Suriya has liked the script narrated by Jayam Ravi's Adangamaru director Karthik and if all goes well, the actor is likely to team up with him for a big-budget commercial action entertainer.

Karthik was supposed to team up with Karthi and Vishal but for some reason, those projects are getting delayed. Now, all of a sudden, Suriya's name has come up for Karthik's next!