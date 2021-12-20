Suriya to team up with 'Adangamaru' director?

A section of media has reported that Suriya has liked the script narrated by Jayam Ravi's Adangamaru director Karthik and if all goes well, the actor is likely to team up with him for a big-budget commercial action entertainer.
Karthik was supposed to team up with Karthi and Vishal but for some reason, those projects are getting delayed. Now, all of a sudden, Suriya's name has come up for Karthik's next!
Meanwhile, Suriya has wrapped up the shoot of Etharkkum Thunindhavan with director Pandiraj. The film is scheduled to release on February 4 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Suriya has also signed Vaadi Vasal with director Vetrimaaran and producer Kalaipuli S Thanu but the project is getting delayed due to the director's prior commitments.