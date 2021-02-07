Suriya: 'Undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now'

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Tamil superstar Suriya tweeted on Sunday night to inform that he is undergoing Covid treatment and is better now.

"I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19 and am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," ran an English translation of the actor's Tamil tweet on the fan site, @SuriyaFansTeam.