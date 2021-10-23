Suriya voluntarily acted in 'Jai Bhim', trailer looks powerful!

The trailer of Suriya's Jai Bhim was launched yesterday on social media and YouTube. The visuals look powerful with intense dialogues on democracy and how tribal folks were punished without any basic evidence in 1995.

Interacting with the media, Suriya has said that the film's director TJ Gnanavel did not approach him to play the character Chandru in Jai Bhim. Gnanavel narrated the script to Suriya because he is the producer of the film. But impressed with the story and characterization of the advocate Chandru, Suriya expressed his interest to act in Jai Bhim.