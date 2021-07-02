Suriya’s 2D Entertainment to vaccinate the cast and crew

Actor Suriya’s production house 2D Entertainment has teamed up with the Greater Chennai Corporation to vaccinate the entire cast and crew of their upcoming films. As the Tamil Nadu Government has permitted film shoots from today, many production houses are busy making necessary arrangements to resume the shoot.

Known for his philanthropic activities, Suriya has decided to vaccinate the people who are working for his production house for free.

This kind gesture is getting a lot of attention among the public. We also hear that Lalit, producer of Chiyaan Vikram and Dhruv’s upcoming film with Karthik Subbaraj is also vaccinating his cast and crew so that, they wouldn’t be affected by COVID-19.

Hope all the production houses vaccinate their cast and crew so that, the shooting spots will become a safer place.