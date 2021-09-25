Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' progresses in Tenkasi

Suriya's rural mass action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is progressing in Tenkasi. The film's director Pandiraj is shooting a song and an intense action sequence in the ongoing schedule.
The makers had earlier completed a long schedule in Pollachi and a few scenes in Chennai. Sources say that by the end of October, the entire film will be wrapped up.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Leading cinematographer Rathnavelu of Endhiran fame cranks the camera for Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Pandiraj's regular Imman is composing the music, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.
If all goes well, the film will either release for Pongal 2022 or Christmas 2021.