Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' shoot wrapped up!

"#EtharkkumThunindhavanShooting wrapped up successfully ! I sincerely thank my production house @Sunpictures, our hero @Suriya_offl sir, @RathnaveluDop

The shoot of Suriya's upcoming film Etharkkum Thunindhavan has been successfully wrapped up today. The film's director Pandiraj of Pasanga a nd Kadai Kutty Singam fame took to his Twitter page to confirm the news.

sir and my team for all the support extended More updates coming soon #எதற்கும்துணிந்தவன் #ET", tweeted Pandiraj.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Rathnavelu of Enthiran and Thirumalai fame is cranking the camera for this big-budget commercial action thriller and Imman is composing the music.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.

If all goes well, Etharkkum Thunindhavan will hit the screens in December.