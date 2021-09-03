Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release for Christmas?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Suriya's upcoming mass action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to hit the screens for the Christmas holiday weekend.

Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash are playing pivotal characters in the film.