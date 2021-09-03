Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release for Christmas?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, Suriya's upcoming mass action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to hit the screens for the Christmas holiday weekend.
Produced by Sun Pictures, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash are playing pivotal characters in the film.
Sources say that Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all about one man's uproar against sexual harassment against young women. The film's director Pandiraj has recently completed fifty-one days long schedule with Suriya and others.
The next schedule of the film will begin next week in Chennai. Rathnavelu of Endhiran fame cranks the camera for the biggie, Imman is composing the music, and Ruben is taking care of the cuts.