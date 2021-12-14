Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan to release in five languages!

Sun Pictures, the makers of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan have announced that the film will release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. A special poster was unveiled on Monday evening to confirm that the film will have a grand release in five languages.

Directed by Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veetu Pillai fame, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.