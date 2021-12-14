Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan to release in five languages!

Sun Pictures, the makers of Suriya's Etharkkum Thunindhavan have announced that the film will release in five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. A special poster was unveiled on Monday evening to confirm that the film will have a grand release in five languages.
Directed by Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veetu Pillai fame, the film boasts an ensemble of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.
Rathnavelu, who worked with Suriya in Varanam Aayiram cranks the camera for the film and Imman is composing the music.
As announced earlier by the team, Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to release on February 4, 2022. Currently, Suriya is enjoying his short vacation with his family and once, he returns to India, the makers will begin the dubbing works.
For more stories click here: Kollywood l Malayalam l Bollywood l Telugu