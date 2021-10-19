Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release on December 17?

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that Suriya's rural mass action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is likely to hit the screens on December 17.
Sources say that the film's director Pandiraj has completed around 80% of the shoot and he is planning to completely wrap up the shoot this month.
Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has an ensemble of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan of Doctor fame, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.
Rathnavelu of Endhiran fame is cranking the camera for the film, rural music expert Imman is composing the music, and Ruben is in charge of the cuts.
Sources say that Etharkkum Thunindhavan talks about sexual harassment against women and how Suriya single-handedly punishes the offenders.