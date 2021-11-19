Suriya's 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release on Feb 4, 2022

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Suriya-starrer 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' will be hitting the screens worldwide on February 2, 2022. The producers Sun Pictures announced on Friday.

A tweet put out by the official handle of Sun Pictures read: "#EtharkkumThunindhavan is releasing on Feb 4th, 2022!"

Meanwhile, Pandiraj, the director of the film, tweeted: "The time is immaterial when we come with a bang. Our Pongal and Diwali are all slated for February. Let's celebrate it together."