Suriya’s 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release on February 4

Suriya’s rural mass action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to release on February 4. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also has a long list of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.
Today, Sun Pictures have released a short promo video from the film and announced the release date. In the promo video, Suriya looks super energetic and stylish.
Rathnavelu of Varanam Aayiram and Endhiran is cranking the camera for the film and Imman is composing the music. Pandiraj of Kadai Kutty Singam and Namma Veettu Pillai has helmed the film and he is currently busy with the post production works.
As too many Telugu films are releasing for Sankranthi and considering the market of Suriya in the Telugu states, the makers have decided to release the film on February 4.