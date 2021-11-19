Suriya’s 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan' to release on February 4

Suriya’s rural mass action entertainer Etharkkum Thunindhavan is all set to release on February 4. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film also has a long list of actors including Priyanka Arul Mohan, Soori, Sathyaraj, Ilavarasu, Saranya Ponvannan, Vinay Rai, and Jayaprakash.

Today, Sun Pictures have released a short promo video from the film and announced the release date. In the promo video, Suriya looks super energetic and stylish.