Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' gets A certificate!

Suriya's Jai Bhim has been censored with an A certificate. Sources say that the film has a few scenes that can be viewed only by adults and not for kids, hence the Central Board of Film Certification offered an A certificate.

Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and directed by TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame, Suriya plays a lawyer named Chandru. Interestingly, Suriya's character is also inspired by the renowned advocate Chandru, who voiced for tribal communities.