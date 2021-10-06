Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' gets A certificate!

Suriya's Jai Bhim has been censored with an A certificate. Sources say that the film has a few scenes that can be viewed only by adults and not for kids, hence the Central Board of Film Certification offered an A certificate.
Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and directed by TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame, Suriya plays a lawyer named Chandru. Interestingly, Suriya's character is also inspired by the renowned advocate Chandru, who voiced for tribal communities.
Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Prakash Raj, and Lijo Mol Jose are playing pivotal characters in the film. As per the Censor Certificate, the film's runtime is 164 minutes.
Jai Bhim has also been dubbed in Telugu and the film is all set to release on Amazon Prime from 2nd November for the Diwali weekend.