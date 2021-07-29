Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' is based on a real 1993 legal battle!

In a recent interview, Suriya's Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel has said that the film is based on a real legal battle of a famous lawyer Chandru who brought justice to an Irular tribe woman in 1993.
Though Suriya initially thought of only producing the film, he later read a book on Chandru and came forward to play the particular character. Gnanavel says contrary to reports, Suriya plays the lead and it's not an extended cameo.
Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose play the tribal pair in the film, Rajisha Vijayan plays a pivotal role while Prakash Raj plays an upright cop in Jai Bhim.
Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Sean Roldan is composing the music for the film, SR Kathir cranks the camera, and Philomin Raj takes care of the cuts.