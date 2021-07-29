Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' is based on a real 1993 legal battle!

In a recent interview, Suriya's Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel has said that the film is based on a real legal battle of a famous lawyer Chandru who brought justice to an Irular tribe woman in 1993.

Though Suriya initially thought of only producing the film, he later read a book on Chandru and came forward to play the particular character. Gnanavel says contrary to reports, Suriya plays the lead and it's not an extended cameo.