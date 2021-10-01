Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' to release on November 2!

Suriya's new film Jai Bhim is all set to directly release on November 2 on Amazon Prime Video. The OTT platform has decided to release this socio-drama for this Diwali.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame, Suriya plays a lawyer and his character is said to be inspired by the famous advocate Chandru, who fought a legal battle for the tribal community.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Prakash Raj, and Lijo Mol Jose.

Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, Jai Bhim will also be simultaneously releasing in Telugu on Amazon Prime from 2nd November.

The official synopsis of the film is as follows

In a fine blend of mystery and drama, Jai Bhim delves deep into the lives of tribal couple Senggeni and Rajakannu. Ill fate strikes them as Rajakannu gets arrested and eventually disappears with no clue in sight. Out of despair, Senggeni seeks the help of a lawyer Chandru, who takes it upon himself to unearth the truth and bring justice to the destitute tribal women of the state. Does justice finally prevail?