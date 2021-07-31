Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' to release on OTT or in theaters?

The big question among the fans of Suriya is that whether Jai Bhim would release on OTT or in theaters.
When asked, sources in the industry, say that as of now, the makers of the film are only planning for a theatrical release. They have of course sold the post-theatrical streaming rights to Amazon Prime Video.
After assessing the pandemic situation, a final call on the release plans would be made but the production house is only aiming for theatrical release.
Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Suriya plays a lawyer in the film and his character is inspired by the famous advocate Chandru.
The film also has an ensemble of actors including Rajisha Vijayan, Prakash Raj, Prakash Raj, and Lijo Mol Jose.