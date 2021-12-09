Suriya's 'Jai Bhim' tops Google Trends in 2021!

Among the films that were released so far in India, Jai Bhim has topped the Google Trends in 2021.

Following Suriya's Jai Bhim, Hindi film Shershaah ranked at number 2, and Radhe is at #3. The only other Tamil movie in the top 10 list is Master, which occupied the 6th position. Hollywood films Eternals and Godzilla vs Kong were also featured in the list.