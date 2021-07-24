Suriya's next titled 'Jai Bhim'!

Suriya celebrated his 46th birthday. On the special day, the makers of his upcoming film(extended cameo) unveiled the title and first look. Titled Jai Bhim , Suriya players a lawyer in the film. Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Kootathil Oruthan fame, Rajisha Vijayan, Lijo Mol Jose, and Prakash Raj are playing pivotal characters in the film.

From the first look poster, it's clear that Suriya plays a staunch follower of Ambedkar and fights for the oppressed. Set in the backdrop of hilly locales, the film will talk about the struggles of the tribals, says a source close to the film.

Sean Roldan is composing the music for the film, SR Kathir cranks the camera, and Philomin Raj takes care of the cuts.

Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, the film will soon hit the screens.