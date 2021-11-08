Suriya's next two films will have a grand theatrical release!

In his recent interactions, actor Suriya has said that his next two films will have a grand theatrical release and the content is also meant for the audiences who watch in theaters.

Suriya has faced a lot of criticisms for releasing his last two content-driven films Soorarai Pottru and Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime. Many theater owners and fans felt that these two films should've been released in theaters. Replying to these questions, Suriya has said that his next two films will release in theaters.