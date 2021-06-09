Suriya's noble gesture to his fans!

Actor Suriya has donated Rs 12.5 lakhs to 250 members of his fans club. Yes, the actor donated Rs 5000 each to 250 members and the amount has been directly credited to their bank accounts.
We hear that Suriya asked his fans club representatives to find out the financially struggling members and helped them by transferring 5000 rupees to those 250 members.
On the work front, Suriya has completed around 35% shoot of his upcoming film with director Pandiraj and he has wrapped up his portions in Kootathil Oruthan director TJ Gnanavel's next.
The actor is also playing the lead in Gautham Menon's portions in the anthology Navarasa.
By the end of this year or early next year, the actor is expected to start shooting for Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal