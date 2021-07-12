Suriya's 'Soorarai Pottru' to be remade in Hindi!

The original Tamil version was released on Amazon Prime and earned a record number of views.

Suriya's bonafide OTT hit film Soorarai Pottru is all set to be remade in Hindi. Sudha Kongara, the director of the original will helm the remake. Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Abundantia Entertainment are the producers of the Hindi version.

Currently, Sudha Kongara is working with Hindi writers to pen the screenplay and dialogues of the film.

There is a buzz that Akshay Kumar is the one to reprise Suriya's role but we have to wait and see whether he can accommodate dates in his busy schedule or the team is opting for any other talented Bollywood star to plays Captain GR Gopinath, the Founder of Air Deccan.

The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.