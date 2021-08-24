Suriya's 'Vaadi Vasal' to begin in October!

The shoot of Vetrimaaran's Vaadi Vasal was supposed to begin in September but as the scripting and pre-production work took more time than expected, he is planning to begin the shoot in October.
Suriya is also likely to wrap up the entire shoot of Pandiraj's Etharkkum Thunindhavan in September so, he can fully concentrate on Vaadi Vasal from October.
Produced by Thanu's V Creations, GV Prakash Kumar is composing the music for the film. The production team is also planning to vaccinate most of the people in the crew. Vaadi Vasal is based on Chellapa's novel and it has several scenes with a huge number of people in the Jallikattu arena.
Thanu has given full freedom to Vetrimaaran to complete the film without any deadline. Vetri is also busy with the post-production works of Viduthalai featuring Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.