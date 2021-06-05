Suseenthiran to take online classes on filmmaking!

Director Suseenthiran of Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu and Naan Mahan Alla fame has decided to launch an online course on filmmaking and acting and use the funds to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Corona Relief Fund.

"On this forthcoming June 14th of 2021, In order for the benefit of those already working as assistant directors in the Film industry, for those who strive to become future Assistant Directors, for those who are already performing as Actors, and for those who attempt to become Future Actors, We cheerfully announce the commencement of our Online Film Workshop. The foremost objective of conducting this workshop simultaneously for both Assistant Directors and Actors is a director should know the nuances of acting. In parallel, an actor.should also know the role of the movie, the role of the story, and the role of the director in the movie. Hence I gladly state that this is the main reason for conducting both workshops concurrently. I solemnly affirm that this workshop will definitely benefit the participant students in their pursuit. This workshop duration is 10 days. The timeline of this workshop is from 14-June-2021 to 25-June-2021. Both Saturday (19-June-2021) and Sunday (20-June-2021) in this duration will be holidays. The daily schedule of the workshop is from 5.00 pm to 6.30 pm in the evening. The 11th day of this workshop (26-June-2021) will be duly assigned for answering your questions. The fee for this online class is Rs.1000 only", said director Suseenthiran in his statement.