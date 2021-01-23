Sushant Singh opens up on his role as in 'Jeet Ki Zid'

Mumbai, Jan 23 (IANS) Actor Sushant Singh says preparing for his role of Colonel Chaudhary in the web series Jeet Ki Zid was more of a mental exercise than a physical one.

"Preparing for Colonel Chaudhary was more of a mental exercise, not so much physical for me because the special forces are not just about physical training, they don't produce bodybuilders, they produce tough people. It's mind over matter," he said.