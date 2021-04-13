Sushant tribute film 'Nyaay: The Justice' teaser, poster out

Based on true events, the film delves into unanswered questions that the country is waiting to know answers of, claim the makers. The film stars Zuber Khan and Shreya Shukla.

Mumbai, April 13 (IANS) The teaser and poster of the upcoming film "Nyaay: The Justice" was released on Tuesday. The film is reportedly a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The teaser opens with the news of a popular actor Mahinder Singh committing suicide at his residence and offers a glimpse into his life. It also showcases how three of the biggest investigation agencies in India are working to find out whether his death was suicide or planned murder.

"I was shocked to learn about his (Sushant Singh Rajput) death. Though I do not know him personally, we all felt for him. Through this film we want to send out a message that taking your own life is not the right thing to do, there is always another option. This film is a tribute to him and we hope that this film helps to celebrate him and his work," director Dilip Gulati said.

Producer Sarla A. Saraogi added: "We are making this film not to ride on his fame or success, we hope that this film celebrates his journey and reignites the spark to seek justice for a lost son."

Produced by Sarla A. Saraogi and Rahul Sharma, the film is written and directed by Dilip Gulati. "Nyaay: The Justice" is slated to release on June 11.

The film also stars Aman Verma, Asrani, Shakti Kapoor, Somi Khan and Sudha Chandran in key roles.

Sushant, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 last year.

--IANS

abh/vnc