Sushant's sister Priyanka remembers her 'brother, pride and alter ego'

Priyanka, a lawyer by profession, took to Instagram to share a video featuring herself and Sushant, which is a collage of various photographs from their growing up years. Priyanka captioned the video, addressing her late brother as "my pride, my alter ego."

She wrote: "My brother, my pride, my alter ego, from this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it's meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement."

"In the past, whenever you left, you came back again and again; This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!!" Priyanka added.

"But somehow I can't hear you back... I pray, I entreat, Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must, B'coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear, The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear! Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again, b' coz there's so much to tell you I can hardly refrain; I know it all sounds stupid, Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now...In total desperation, your Sona di! Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!! #sushantsinghrajput #sushantday #ssrians," she concluded.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai.

