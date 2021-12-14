Sushmita, Lara hail Harnaaz Sandhu's Miss Universe win

What makes the win special is that Harnaaz was born in the year when Lara wore the crown. Harnaaz is being hailed as destiny's child.

Sushmita, who's seen a comeback to the limelight in Ram Madhvani's web series 'Aarya', which is now in its second season, posted two pictures of Harnaaz from the pageant and wrote in the caption: "#yehbaat 'Har Hindustani Ki Naz'' Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu #MissUniverse2021 #INDIAAAAAA Soooooo proud of you!!!! Congratulations @harnaazsandhu_03."

She added: "Thank you for representing India so beautifully, for bringing back the Miss Universe Crown to India after 21 years (by a 21 year old, you were destined). May you enjoy every moment of learning & sharing this incredible global platform @missuniverse will provide you ... MAY YOU REIGN SUPREME!!!"

Lara, too, shared a picture of Harnaaz and wrote: "My dearest @harnaazsandhu_03 , when I spoke to you yesterday, you promised me that 'it will be worth it'!! YOU are worth all your triumphant glory and much, much more!! You had an unshakeable belief in yourself and JUST KNEW, you were born for this!! You were born in the year I won Miss Universe!!!"

She added: "That's how long we've waited for you to come along and lift that crown once more for India!! Perhaps, it was destined!! I know what lies in store for you, and I wish you a glorious reign!! May this only be the start of the heights you will scale! God bless you, my heartiest congratulations to your parents and family! The universe now is your oyster. OUR STAR!"

With Harnaaz winning the 70th edition of Miss Universe, India now has 10 title wins at the Big Four international beauty pageants.

--IANS

aa/srb/