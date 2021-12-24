Sushmita Sen confirms break-up with beau Roman Shawl: We remain friends

Mumbai, Dec 24 (IANS) Putting all speculations to rest, actress and former beauty queen Sushmita Sen in a social media post has confirmed about her break-up with her beau Roman Shawl and said that the relationship was long over.

Sushmita shared a picture with Shawl on Instagram and shared: "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over, the love remains!! #nomorespeculations #liveandletlive #cherishedmemories#gratitude #love #friendship I love you guys!!! #duggadugga."