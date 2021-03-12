Sushmita Sen posts an image of 'fierce Aarya'

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen kicked off hype for the much-awaited second season of her web series "Aarya", with a strong Instagram post on Friday.

"Keep all your battles outside these gates, for if you try to bring them in...it's WAR" #Aarya #season2 #manningthegates #jaipur. A fierce Aarya captured by the incredibly talented @schezwanfranky ???? #thefrankseries @madnesspictureco I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #duggadugga," she write alongside an image of herself.