Sushmita Sen puts on her 'thinking pout'

Mumbai, Feb 11 (IANS) Actress Sushmita Sen on Thursday gave fans a glimpse of a pensive moment from a day out at the sea. She prefers to define the expression as the thinking pout.

"My #thinkingpout. Whenever I am at Sea, I have a beautiful perspective of both land and ocean... it's a place where I am neutral. I have learned that the best decisions are made from where you're neutral... and not from where you're torn!! #sharing #introspection #depth #lifelessons #perspective #strength. I love you guys! #duggadugga," she wrote with the image.