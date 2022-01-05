Susi Ganesan to make a biopic on Velu Nachiyar

Director Susi Ganesan of Thiruttu Payale, Kandhasamy, and Five Star fame is all set to make a biopic on the brave Tamil queen Velu Nachiyar.

Thanking Prime Minister Modi for remembering Velu Nachiyar on her birth anniversary, Susi Ganesan wrote: "Thank you, Honorable Prime Minister. As you commemorate Rani Velu Nachiyar, creators like me are motivated and inspired. On this day, I proudly announce the making of the movie on the 'Brave Queen' who showed the power of Tamil women to the world. It will surely express the greatness of Velu Nachiyar who was the first queen to fight and win against the British army in our country's history".