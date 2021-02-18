Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed Nicki Minaj's father

Washington [US], February 18 (ANI): Police have arrested the man who allegedly killed rapper Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj in a hit-and-run incident that took place recently.



As per E! News, on Wednesday, Nassau County Police held a press conference where they announced the arrest of Charles Polevich. According to authorities, the 70-year-old was driving the vehicle that struck and killed Maraj on the evening of February 12.

After surrendering to the authorities, Polevich was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality and tampering with physical evidence.

In a statement to the publication, Polevich's attorney, Michael A. Scotto, said, "It's a tragic accident and the Maraj family are in our thoughts."

As per E! News, the man's bail is set to USD 250,000. Additionally, Polevich was ordered to surrender his passport, his driver's license has also been suspended and he has been asked to remain in New York for the duration of the case. His next court date is set for February 19.

Nassau County Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick claimed that Polevich was aware of Maraj's severe injuries and chose to flee the scene, describing at the press conference, "He got out of the car, looked at the deceased, got into his car and made the conscious decision to leave instead of dialing 911 and calling an ambulance for the man. He went home and secreted his vehicle."

Police said that Maraj, who was believed to be walking to a local store at the time of the accident, ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Polevich and his 1992 Volvo Station Wagon, which Fitzpatrick described as "more distinctive than modern cars," was located through traffic and security footage.

Authorities alleged that Polevich also took measures to "secrete his car from being found by police" by hiding it in a garage and covering it with a tarp.

Minaj has not publicly addressed her father's demise yet, but her father's estranged wife, Carol Maraj, told Newsday his children "are pleased" to know the suspect has been arrested. She added, "I'm very, very, very happy about the arrest."

Minaj gave birth to her first son with her husband Kenneth Petty late last year. She has since dedicated her time to embracing motherhood. (ANI)

