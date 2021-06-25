Sutapa Sikdar: I crave for your indulgences Irrfan

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Friday shared a throwback video from the shoot of his last film "Angrezi Medium", where she is seen playing cards while Irrfan is busy listening to the number "Ude jab jab zulfen teri".
Alongside the clip, Sutapa penned a note for her husband: "Three years ago with Irrfan's team in London shooting. He wasn't well this particular day but who can tell."
She added: "hated playing cards but tirelessly witnessed reading his book and saw us playing even in the makeup van. I crave for your indulgences Irrfan #shootingwaits #AngreziMedium #wivesenjoying #imissyou," she wrote as the caption."
Sutapa and Irrfan got married in 1995. The two have sons Babil and Ayaan. Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He died in Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020.
--IANS
dc/vnc